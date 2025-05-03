Is Kemi Adeosun back in the Fold?

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, made a notable public appearance in Lagos, attending the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo. This marks one of her rare public engagements since her resignation in 2018 over the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate controversy.

Adeosun, who came in with the former Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was seen among other dignitaries at the funeral service. Her presence at the event, which drew prominent figures from various sectors, has sparked discussions about her potential re-engagement in public affairs.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a revered elder statesman and leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, passed away at the age of 96. His burial was attended by a cross-section of Nigerian society, reflecting his significant influence and legacy.

While Adeosun has maintained a low profile since her departure from public office, her attendance at such a high-profile event suggests a possible re-entry into Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. However, as of now, there is no official statement regarding any new role or position she may be assuming.

The former Minister’s appearance has reignited conversations about her past contributions and the circumstances surrounding her resignation. Observers are keenly watching to see if this signals a broader return to public service or political involvement.

