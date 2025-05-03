Chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, food lovers grace GTCO Food Festival

Chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, and lovers from across across the world have converged for culinary experience at the eighth edition of the three-day Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Food and Drink Festival holding in Victoria Island, Lagos, this weekend.

The food and drink event, one of GTCO annual events, is reckoned as one of Africa’s most anticipated celebration of food, drink, and culture.

Themed ‘A shared experience’, this year’s edition of the festival, according to the organisers, encapsulates how every meal tells stories of culture, community, and tradition that unit people across generations and geographies.

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, stated that that the festival celebrates cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit of people and brands in the food industry.

“It is a commitment to supporting local enterprise and creating a free business platform where food retailers can connect with customers and share unique offerings towards growth and long-time sustainability,” Agbaje said.

The festival, which is opened to everyone for free, the organisers added, aimed at promoting food culture, cuisine, and enterprise.

Chefs and food experts from Nigeria, United States, Italy, India, France, Japan, Mexico, and other countries, taught and networked with food lovers and brand owners.

The event featured 204 free retail stalls, series of master classes, and many exhibitions.

At the festival, apart from the buying and selling, and masterclass and networking, there were sections and sessions for children and basic school students, ensuring fun for everyone.

With the street food vendors, cocktail makers, farmers’ market, pop-up restaurants, indoor and outdoor food courts, participants of the festival had enough to eat and learn from.

Some of the major food and drinks prepared and sold at the festival, included, but not limited to, pizzas, barbecues, varieties of Nigerian and African delicacies, dry and packaged food, cocktails and cocktails, ice creams and handy snacks, wines and juices, and candies and desserts, among others.

Some of the vendors at the event, who spoke the press, expressed their gratitude to GTCO for connecting them to a wide range of experts and customer that have given their businesses and brands a boost.

On the other hand, some of the customers, while commending the organisers, said they have learnt how to make some exotic food and drinks, and have also enjoyed some cuisines they have not seen or heard about before.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE