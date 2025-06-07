Ireland deports 35 Nigerians

The Republic of Ireland has deported 35 Nigerians, comprising 21 men, 9 women, and 5 children, to Nigeria in a chartered flight that departed from Dublin Airport on Wednesday night.

The returnees landed in Nigeria on Thursday.

Irish Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, said, “I am happy to say that all of them returned to Nigeria despite an unscheduled stopover due to a medical incident on board.”

The Minister emphasised that Ireland has a rules-based immigration system, stating, “It is important that those rules are robust and enforced.”

The Irish government did not provide a specific reason for the deportation, but O’Callaghan’s comments suggest that the move is part of enforcing Ireland’s immigration laws.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) claimed it was not aware of the deportation.

“We were not aware of the deportation of the Nigerians by Ireland on Thursday,” NiDCOM spokesperson Abdur-Rahman Balogun was quoted as saying.