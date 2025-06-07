Nigerian music artistes still underrepresented in the UK — Artiste, Tiyo Kay

Nigerian-British Afrobeat music artiste, Akintayo Abolaji Adeboyejo, also known as Tiyo Kay, has said that a good number of Nigerian music artistes are still underrepresented on UK radios and TVs.

He made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday on the heels of his newly released single, titled: ‘Gbe’.

Tiyo kay, noting that there is also the difficulty of getting your Nigerian music artistes’ accepted in a predominantly white environment given issues like cultural and language barriers.

Speaking on the motivation behind the release of the new song, he said, “To be honest, there was not one thing in particular that inspired the song Gbe. I had an ACL reconstruction surgery in August of 2024, and while I was recovering from my surgery, I hit up my producer Tyemmy, and we made the recor,d and it was just off pure vibes.

“The song is very special to me as it was made while I was recovering from injury. I believe it is got a very infectious rhythm and a catchy hook that every music lover can definitely sing along to.”

Sharing details of his journey into music, Tiyo Kay stated, “I realised my love for music at a very young age as I started singing since I was probably 8 years old. I’d sing along to Backstreet Boys and Westlife songs. I then started to write songs playfully only taking it more seriously when I wrote and recorded my first ever single “Love You” in 2014 under my initial stage name Ty P.”

Dwelling on the uniqueness of his music sound, Tiyo Kay said: “I will say my sound is unique and I am really looking to set my style and sound apart from every other one out there. I want people to hear my song and say that’s a Tiyo Kay record and not say oh he sounds like so and so. I think just the way I compose and deliver my songs is quite different from your everyday afrobeats records. I will urge people to listen to my songs and tell for themselves.”

He concluded by informing music lovers to look forward to more singles after Gbe as he’s got a few more dropping, adding that he is working on an EP as well as a lot to look forward to.

