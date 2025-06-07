MC Oluomo: ‘I’m going to Court’, Aisha Lawal blows hot on Venza gift allegation

Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, has denied claims that she received a Toyota Venza from National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader, Musiliyu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Describing the claim as false and defamatory, Lawal vowed to take legal action against the individual responsible for the allegations, declaring, “I’m going to court.”

Speaking during an appearance on the Talk To B podcast, the actress addressed the viral accusation, stating that she drives a Lexus GX 460 and has never received a car gift from MC Oluomo or anyone else.

“One man, an adult, I wondered if it was a setup or if he smoked weed, he sat and set a camera and said MC Oluomo collected a blue Venza from him and gave it to me. I didn’t collect any car. Why would I die mysteriously when I didn’t eat mysteriously?” she questioned.

Lawal expressed disbelief over the video, revealing she only watched it after hearing her name in a disturbing prayer.

“I didn’t watch that video until I heard the prayer where he said, ‘Aisha Lawal, I’m the owner of that blue Venza with you.’”

Firmly distancing herself from the allegations, she said, “I have suffered in the past. Put some respect on my name. I’ve never even driven a Venza. I drive a GX 460, and my shop is like the fourth or fifth building I’ve built.”

Recounting her personal journey, Lawal explained how hard she has worked over the years and how such defamatory claims undermine her efforts.

“COVID era was a turning point in my life. In a week or two, I made 10 million naira. That was during my first pregnancy. Maybe the same day you went to pay for an IVF that didn’t work out, someone saw you at a filling station and asked for money. If you didn’t laugh, they’d say you’re proud.

“Do you know what I’m going through? Someone even said, ‘You didn’t choose children, you chose money.’”

Sharing her early struggles, the actress added, “My dad acted like he didn’t give birth the first life he came. I started driving at the age of 16. They taught me so well I could even change a tyre. I drove my dad for a year. That roundabout at Adeoyo, a trailer once ran into me—I had to match brake.”

“I used to take night buses from Odogwu to Aba, wearing a nose mask and face cap. People saw me then but didn’t say anything. I didn’t want to pay for a hotel, so I took night buses.

“I even entered vehicles transporting fowls from Aba to Ibadan, sometimes to Ijebu Ode, before I started going to China.”

Determined to clear her name, Lawal emphasised, “I cannot study Law for seven years and not go all the way to court. He should get a good lawyer.”