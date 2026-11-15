LAUTECH alumni hold congress, re-elect Badmus-led global executives

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Alumni Association Worldwide has re-elected Dr Olalekan Badmus-led global executives at its congress held in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

The Global Public Relations Officer, Dr Babalola Obasanjo, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the election was peaceful and orderly.

He said the current leadership was returned unopposed, which reflected the confidence members repose in their commitment to the growth of the association.

The re-elected officers are Hon. Dr Olalekan Abdulrahman Badmus, Adeyemi Hakeem Taiwo, Oparinde Ayodele, Temitope Salami, Prof. Olusegun Ajala, Mr Samson Aborisade and Isaac O. Jerry (PhD).

Other elected officers are Dr Omodare Niyi, Dr Babalola Obasanjo, Adenike Kafayat, Mrs Adeyinka Makinde and Engr. Bolarinwa Abolade.

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In demonstration of continuity and transparency, the newly re-elected executives were immediately sworn into office after the election.

In his acceptance address, the Global President, Hon. Dr Olalekan Abdulrahman Badmus, thanked members for the renewed mandate and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the association, promoting unity among alumni globally, fostering stronger ties with the university management, and pursuing initiatives that would advance members’ welfare and contribute to the development of LAUTECH.

The association said the successful election and immediate inauguration marked another significant milestone in its history, reaffirming its commitment to building a stronger, more united, progressive and globally recognised alumni network anchored on collective responsibility, institutional loyalty and sustainable development.