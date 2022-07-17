The leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State under the leadership of Comrade Wale Adebayo has commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the 2022 governorship election.

The council in a message by its Chairman, Adebayo praised INEC, which according to him, lived up to expectations in the discharge of its constitutional role and the innovations through the introduction of BVAS technology which no doubt helped in strengthening the credibility of the electoral process. The council also commends the security agencies and the entire IPAC members for ensuring that the elections were violence-free.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his victory at the polls. The victory is a testament to your grassroots appeal to the people of the state”, Adebayo said.

“We at IPAC urged Adeleke to use the mandate given to him by the good people of the state to make Osun the pride of all States”

“Our prayer for the Governor-Elect is that Almighty God will give you knowledge, wisdom and good judgment required to administer the affairs of the state”, the council chairman noted.

IPAC assured the governor of working with him for the development and peace of our dear state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

IPAC congratulates Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke, commends INEC

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





IPAC congratulates Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke, commends INEC