Obasanjo, Ooni, Pat Utomi for Flannel Business School books’ round table discourse

All is set by the Flannel Business School Lagos to have the former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Prof Pat Utomi of the Lagos Business School as part of participants at its forthcoming book roundtable discussion in Lagos.

Others are the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein; the Secretary General of Pan-African Writers Association, Dr Wale Okediran; Mr Asawo Ibifuro of Cinfores Ltd Portharcourt and the representatives of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), UNESCO, National Library and the committee of vice- chancellors of Nigerian universities; National Parent-Teacher Association, students and other stakeholders in the nation’s education sector.

The Chairman of Governing Council, Flennel Business School, Dr Gbenga Olowo, made this disclosure on Friday at a news conference in Lagos.

He said the sole objective of the book roundtable is for the thought leaders and other stakeholders to have progressive discussions on books as agent of positive change and also identify with the course of revamping the poor reading culture among Nigerians for a better society.

He said evidence had shown that reading culture among Nigerians across age brackets has gone down drastically and the situation had continued to slow down the impact of book industry, acquisition of right knowledge and the economy as a whole.

He said whereas reading of books and other useful materials including the memoirs of successful bussiness people and professionals (even though inadequate) would sugnificantly lead to knowledge gain for new ideas and innovations to bring about positive development across sectors of the economy.

Olowo, who is also the President of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), disclosed that Osile, Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, would be honoured among others at the forum for what he called their strong contributions to the world of books.

He said the fact was that many businesses in Nigeria closed down not for lack of funds but because some of them lack fresh knowledge and ideas and effective leaders that could help them to rise above challenges and sustain their operations.

He said similar story could be told about many university graduates in the country who left school without right knowledge and skills that could make competitive in the labour market.

Giving more insight into the roundtable forum, Chief Executive of the school, Lawrence Omidiora, gave the theme as “Books as change agent in a rapidly changing world.”

He said while Chief Obasanjo would chair the forum slated for August 16 at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Prof Utomi would deliver the keynote address and Dr Asein of Nigerian Copyright Commission is among discussants.

