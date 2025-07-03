Insurgency: Yobe closes three weekly markets

Following heightened insurgency in some remote areas of Yobe State, the government has taken steps to safeguard the lives of people in the affected areas by temporarily closing down weekly markets in Katarko, Kukareta, and Buni Yadi.

The action was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), as made available to journalists in Damaturu on Thursday.

He explained that the action was to enable the government, in collaboration with security agencies, to take proactive engagements and consolidate the successes recorded in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the state.

According to him, “This temprory measure became necessary to achieve some set targets to improve the security situation in the affected areas and the state in general.”

The Security Adviser lamented that, “‘Although, this decision may come with its attendant consequences, it has however become necessary in our collective interest and for the success of the operation.”

According to him, “Efforts are ongoing to hasten the operation to minimize the pains of the temporary closure of the markets on the well being of the citizens.”

Dahiru Abdulsalam added that, “Therefore, we plead for your support, cooperation and understanding for the maximum success of the operation in the collective interest of peace and security in the state.”

He concluded that, “All concerned are by this, reassured that the temporary closed markets would be reopened in the coming days by the will of Allah.”

