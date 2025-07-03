Jigawa Assembly to pass diversity, equity bill soon — Speaker

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin has pledged an immediate presentation of the diversity, equity and inclusion bill on the floor of the house to be passed into law.

The speaker made the promise while receiving the director of the Center fro Reproductive Right (CRR), Dr Abiola Akinyode Afolabi when she and her team paid him an advocacy visit in his office, stating “the bill is more of private bill, it will sponsors by a member in the floor of the house for process.”

Dangyatin said, “As being responsible for making laws for the good people of Jigawa State, we are committed to making all laws that will transform, improve and maintain the social and economic lives of the people in the state.

“This is a welcome development. We will do the needful as at when due for the benefit of our people who entrusted and mandated us for the job.

“We will take the bill close by close to see and fully scrutinise and make adjustments where necessary to match with the religious and traditions of the people of the state, per the constitutional provisions. The Jigawa State House of Assembly welcomes any groups and organisations, both national or international, to partner and work for the betterment of the state and the people.”

Speaking earlier, Afolabi told the speaker and other members of the state assembly that she was there to remind and call for speedy action of the legislature on the diversity, equity and inclusion bill presented to him during the speaker’s retreats in Lagos.

Afolabi explained that the bill was co-created by two consultant professors who brought to the speakers’ meeting to look at and support the work to be done in the country.

“I remember one of the states we ecologists was Jigawa State, and appreciated its efforts by leading gender equality indicators, particularly in the northern parts. We are aware that the state passed the Violence Against Persons Provisions Bill and the Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) guidelines, which support reducing maternal mortality in the state. We are calling on other states to follow,” she said.

Afolabi called on the state government to domesticate and implement the Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) guidelines to reduce the number of women who die while giving birth in the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

