Insecurity: Nasarawa orders reopening of schools

Nasarawa State government has ordered the reopening of its primary and secondary schools it earlier shut over security threats.

By the order, academic activities are expected to commence, on Monday, September 19.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had, on July 17, ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools in the state.

He had said the action was part of proactive steps to safeguard the lives of students from across the state following security concerns at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and part of the state.

Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, who directed the reopening of the schools, on Wednesday, said the coast is clear for students to resume their studies.

She also said measures have been put in place to secure the schools and protect the students against any eventuality.

She noted that outstanding promotion examinations suspended due to the closure of schools will continue from September 19.

She said designated officials of the ministry will be on the ground to monitor compliance with the directive.

