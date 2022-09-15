FG, Morocco to sign 7000km gas pipeline project Thursday

The federal government will, on Thursday, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Morocco for the 7000km Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.

The Group chief executive officer, Mele Kyari made the disclosure when he paid a visit to the president of the ECOWAS commission, Dr Omar Touray, in Abuja.

He said that once completed, the project will supply about 3bscfd of gas along the West African Coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania to Morocco.

He reaffirmed that the partnership will bring about the project completion even as he noted that the project will provide gas to the West African countries through to the Kingdom of Morocco and subsequently to Europe.

According to him, other benefits of the NMGP project include improving the living standards of people, integration of the economies within the Sub-region & mitigating desertification through sustainable & reliable gas supply.

“NNPCL and Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco will also sign two MoUs with Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal, both of whom are expected to participate in the project,” he added.