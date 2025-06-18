Insecurity: NAF deploys additional air assets to North Central

Alarmed by growing insurgency activities such as banditry, kidnapping, and communal unrest in the North Central Region the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional air assets under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) to the region as part of sustained efforts to restore peace and stability across the zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday night by the Spokesperson of the Service Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, “This strategic move reinforces the NAF’s commitment to enhancing security, supporting ground operations, and reassuring communities affected by banditry, kidnapping, and communal unrest.

It explained that earlier in the day, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, conducted a firsthand evaluation of air operations under OPWS at the Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Makurdi In order to assess the effectiveness of the additional deployment of the air assets to North Central.

According to it, “those resent the demonstration meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; a representative of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira; the Commander of OPWS; and the Maritime and Air Component Commanders, alongside other key stakeholders.

It added that critical updates were provided on the current tempo of joint operations aimed at restoring lasting peace across the region.

The statement further added that CAS explained that the newly deployed air assets have been successfully integrated into ongoing operations, delivering real-time intelligence and precision targeting support saying “Our aircraft have continued to conduct surveillance, armed reconnaissance, close air support, and precision strike missions with remarkable success.

Air Marshal Abubakar further noted that the current deployment aligns with the Federal Government’s overarching mission to stabilise the Middle Belt region adding that the impact of recently coordinated air and ground operations across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States, which have led to the dismantling of several militia camps, bandit enclaves, and criminal hideouts.

According to him “These outcomes reinforce our unwavering commitment to protecting innocent lives and supporting national peace-building initiatives,” he stated.

“As long as peace is threatened, our resolve remains unshaken. The Nigerian Air Force will continue to deliver timely, decisive air support in synergy with sister services, ensuring the protection of lives and properties while advancing our mission of restoring peace to the Middle Belt and beyond.”

The statement pointed out that the Service Chiefs jointly emphasized the importance of synergy among the Armed Forces and other security agencies, noting that jointness remained a cornerstone for operational success under Operation Whirl Stroke and reiterated that the ongoing operations were part of a broader goal to create a secure environment where residents can live and conduct their legitimate activities without fear.