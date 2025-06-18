NGO relaunches in Ibadan, renews commitment to fighting hunger

The Banish Hunger Nigeria Humanitarian Initiative (BHNHI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to ending hunger and poverty, officially relaunched its mission at an event held in Ibadan, Oyo State, last weekend.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including former Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu; two Oyo State House of Assembly members, Honourable Bisi Oluranti Oyewo-Michael (BOOM) representing Ogbomoso North, and Honourable Olufunke Comforter Adeniyi-Olajide representing Ibadan North Constituency I.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, was represented by Mr. Akinola Olatunde, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the ministry, alongside PRS Tourism Officer, Miss Oyindamola Bogunbe and Tourism Officer, Miss Aisha Ige.

Also present was the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Oyetunji Oyekunle.

Founded by Hajiya Noimot Omolara Olayiwola in 2016 and formally launched in July 2021, the initiative was inspired by her personal encounter with hunger.

With operations now in 20 states, Banish Hunger Nigeria is fully aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Olayiwola reaffirmed that the initiative is driven purely by humanitarian and faith-based values, not political ambition.

“The Holy Quran and Hadith emphasise the importance of feeding the poor and helping the less privileged. That is our mission,” she said.

She urged well-meaning Nigerians and institutions to partner with the organisation in expanding its impact across the country.

Alhaji Oyetunji Oyekunle delivered a lecture titled ‘The Virtue of Giving Charity-, quoting extensively from the Holy Qur’an and Hadith.

He emphasised the duty of every Muslim and Nigerian to give generously and support the less fortunate, so “no one goes to bed hungry.”

He also stressed the importance of kinship and community spirit, encouraging all to emulate Hajiya Olayiwola’s compassion and commitment.

In an address titled ‘Hunger in Nigeria – Why It’s Everyone’s Fight’, former Minister Shittu urged federal and state governments to intensify efforts in creating employment and making education free and accessible at all levels.

He highlighted the links between hunger, crime and lack of opportunity, and called on the state government to rehabilitate the homeless through skills acquisition programmes.

He commended Hajiya Olayiwola’s selfless work and described the initiative as a beacon of hope.

A highlight of the event was the empowerment of five beneficiaries who received business grants of N200,000 each.

In addition, about 60 individuals were provided with food baskets containing essential items such as rice, yam flour and other staples, under the organisation’s monthly Food Basket Programme.

In their remarks, Hon. Bisi Oluranti Oyewo-Michael and Hon. Olufunke Comforter Adeniyi-Olajide applauded the founder’s tireless efforts and pledged their support and collaboration.

They reaffirmed the commitment of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, to backing the initiative, describing it as a laudable effort worth replicating across Nigeria.

Certificates of recognition were presented to state coordinators, donors and volunteers in appreciation of their roles in sustaining the initiative across various states.

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary of the BHNHI, Mr. Isiaka Akinloye Olawoyin, described the presence of distinguished guests as a powerful endorsement of the initiative’s mission.

“The fight against hunger is a collective responsibility. Together, we can build a nation where no Nigerian has to go to bed hungry,” he said.