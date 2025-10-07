Insecurity: Kwara lawmaker calls for collective action

The member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Hon. Raheem Ajuloopin, has condemned the recent attack in Idofin Odo-Ashe in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area, describing it as an act capable of disrupting the peace and stability of the community.

It will be recalled that several people were killed and property destroyed by insurgents who recently attacked the community.

In a statement, the lawmaker expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident and sympathised with the victims, their families, and the entire community affected by the attack.

He emphasised that acts of violence have no place in a civilised society and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

While commending the swift response of both the federal and Kwara State governments, as well as security agencies and local vigilante groups, the lawmaker reiterated that the fight against insecurity requires collective responsibility.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security operatives by providing timely and credible information.

“Security is everyone’s business. We cannot afford to leave the safety of our communities solely to government agencies. Every citizen must be actively involved in safeguarding our environment and ensuring that peace prevails,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continued collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure that lasting peace and security return to all parts of Kwara South and beyond.

Hon. Ajuloopin also appealed for calm, assuring that both the federal and state governments are working to address the root causes of insecurity and prevent future occurrences.

