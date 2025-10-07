Bauchi govt restates commitment to sustaining economic frameworks

Investors, both domestic and international, coming to Bauchi to invest, have been assured of the state government’s commitment to sustaining all economic frameworks and incentives introduced through the economic and business summit beyond the present administration.

The assurance was given by the

Chairman, main Organising Committee of the First Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit, Professor Murtala Sagagi, during a pre-summit World Press Conference held on Tuesday at the Press Center of the International Conference Center (ICC), Bauchi.

He was speaking shortly after joining the international press briefing led by the Co-Chair and Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Aminu Hammayo.

Murtala Sagagi said Bauchi’s potential for investment was first identified over a decade ago by the US Government, where he served as one of the Consultants who promoted the state to international investors.

He announced that before the end of the year, the state government will establish the Bauchi Investment Promotion Agency, which will serve as a one-stop center to receive, facilitate, and support investors — backed by law to ensure continuity regardless of leadership changes.

On security, the University Don described Bauchi as “the most peaceful state in Northern Nigeria,” noting that stability and safety remain the strongest attraction for investors.

Murtala Sagagi also announced the introduction of the Bauchi Investment for Growth (BIG) Project, which links major investments to small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those owned by women, to ensure inclusiveness and job creation at the grassroots level.

Responding to questions on policy sustainability, the Secretary to the State Government who is the Co-chair Hon. Aminu Hammayo, explained that the government has developed a long-term perspective plan from 2024 to 2033 supported by the UNDP to guarantee policy consistency and institutional stability beyond one administration.

Another key question raised during the briefing centered on investor confidence and long-term protection of incentives introduced through the summit.

The SSG further disclosed that the state is harmonizing its tax system to simplify business operations and encourage private sector participation.

He also highlighted efforts to strengthen women and youth enterprises through cooperative groups, savings and loan schemes, and SME programs across local communities.

Both the Chairman and the Co-chair, assured that Bauchi’s economic drive is guided by a clear long-term vision aimed at building a resilient, technology-driven, and investor-friendly economy.