Insecurity: Don’t test our will to defend ourselves, Gani Adams warns terrorists

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned terrorists planning to attack the South-West region not to test the will of the Yoruba to defend themselves, vowing that security groups under his leadership, including the South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) comprising the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and 10 others would do everything possible to resist any form of attack that can threaten the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave the warning on Tuesday in Owo during his visit to the Olowo of Owo kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, at his palace in Owo, Ondo State.

According to the statement made available by Mr Kehinde Aderemi, Special Assistant on Media to Iba Adams, the visit was part of the new move by the Yoruba generalissimo to secure the South-West and forestall a repeat of the Owo attack in the region.

Adams, while condoling the Owo monarch over the Owo Catholic Church massacre, stated further that the attack remained the most devastating experience of terrorism in Yoruba modern history, adding that he would not relent in his efforts to defend the Yoruba territory.

“My visit is to show my sympathy to your royal majesty and the Owo people over the attack that led to the death of over 40 worshippers.

“Immediately after the attack, I did a statement condoling Kabiesi and the people of Owo. I was one of the earlier callers and I spoke with the Kabiesi, assuring him of my support for the palace and the people of the town in making the town safe for the people.

“Also about four weeks ago, I wrote a letter informing the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr Antonio

Guterres, on the need to prevent the further calamity that is capable of destroying the entire country like what happened in Bosnia.

“The letter was addressed to all international communities and the State Security Departments across the world.

“And the report and the feedback we are getting was great. However, I consider it imperative to visit Olowo and the people of the town to formally express my sympathy, even as efforts are on to strengthen the security situation in the town,” he stated.

“This time around, Yoruba are more united and we are not cowards. In Yoruba land, we have not lost any war. Therefore, we are not going to relent or relax until we get rid of terrorists across the South-West,” he vowed.

The monarch, Oba Ogunoye, appreciated Iba Adams for keeping faith in the struggle to defend the region.





Oba Ogunoye blamed the prolonged security challenges across the country on the failing Federal system arrangements, restating the need for State Police arrangements as panacea for effective security in the country.

Oba Ogunoye assured that the Owo people would continue to protect their kingdom with whatever they had, saying that they were prepared to defend themselves against any external aggressors, even as he added that the Yoruba were even more united in the struggle to defend their territory against terrorism with positive determination.

“When they attacked us, Aare was among the earliest callers. He gave us his words with prayers and put in place continuous security surveillance arrangements with the Ondo State chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress. This is a good initiative that could enhance the security situation in the town.

“I am also happy that the Yoruba are even more united in the struggle to defend their territory. I can see their determination and it is a positive sign of unity against terrorism,” Oba Ogunoye said.

