Buhari hails Super Falcons gallant effort against Morocco

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second Semi-finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, where Buhari noted that there were a lot of positives to be drawn from the encounter.

“Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament,” the President said.

The statement informed that President Buhari is encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class.

He expressed the belief that great things are expected from this team and like all Nigerians; he will be cheering them on at future outings.

