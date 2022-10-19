Insecurity: CCTV must be installed in all public premises ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to say the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in all public premises within the city and the entire territory to enhance national security is now compulsory.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Town Planner Umar Shuaibu, made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, where he vowed that henceforth mandatory use of CCTV would be included in the requirements for building approval in the nation’s capital.

The Coordinator also revealed that officers of the council would be going around the city to enforce compliance with the decision.

He expressed optimism that the use of CCTV would help the security agencies tremendously in fighting crime and criminality in the territory.

He said: “We have made the announcement and we are making sure that we implement the decision later. Our major decision now is to make sure and we are going to inform everybody within the city and the entire territory to ensure that all public places have CCTV.

“There must be CCTV in all public premises in the Federal Capital Territory from now and our officers will be going around to ensure the enforcement of this very important decision which is of national security.

“When all areas are well covered we believe we are going to monitor whatever activities in the city and if there is any criminal that wants to create havoc they are all going to be monitored by the cameras. And it will be going to help tremendously the security agencies in fighting crime and criminality in the territory,” he stated.

Similarly, the coordinator emphasised the need for all public buildings to provide effective fire-fighting equipment in the territory.

“This one is there in the provision for the approval of building in Abuja. You must have it before you will be allowed to build in Abuja,” he said.

Also, the FCTA’s Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said; “We are all living witnesses to the issues of crime and criminality and as a responsible administration, we have to review our process and procedures.

“One way that we could curtail the issue of criminality is using the provision of Urban and Regional Planning Law for the Department of Development Control because this is part of global best practices.

“Part of our Development Control Guideline is that in your new submission, you must make provision for this facility (Close Circuit Television camera), so that nefarious activities could be detected, and where necessary action will be taken by relevant security agencies.”

Galadima explained that the affected public buildings include; offices, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools and anywhere where the general public gathers and transacts business.

“It could also be public places like motor parks, recreational parks, football fields and all public places, so CCTV cameras should be installed so that activities of the men of the underworld could be monitored.





“However, we have given a time limit, thereafter, we will start going around to monitor compliance level, as it is something that we can’t just start and expect results immediately. We have to engage, sensitise, and thereafter monitor compliance, that is what we are doing now.”

