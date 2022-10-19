Lagos PDP to Wike: Jandor will defeat Sanwo-Olu in 2023

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term by the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, and pointedly declared that its candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran will defeat Sanwo-Olu, come March 11, 2023 governorship poll in the state.

The party gave this stance in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in reaction to Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for a second term, which he made while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Annual National Women Conference organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Wike said Sanwo-Olu had done creditably well and, therefore, his endorsement for a second term of office, come 2023.

The event was attended by former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, First Ladies of Kwara and Ogun States, Olufolake Abdulrazak, Bamidele Abiodun respectively, Lagos Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his wife, Falilat Obasa, Deputy Governor’s wife, Oluremi Hamzat among others.

The party said this in its reaction, even as it pointedly told Wike that it promised to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of former governors next year, adding: “Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

This was just as PDP said it would have been disappointed if Wike had attended any event with a speaking role without his usual rant of a drowning man who would clutch at a straw.

The party equally expressed concern how the Rivers State governor, “who didn’t support Jandor and couldn’t stop him from picking the party’s ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would now apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.”





“My dear Governor and Leader, we promise to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of former Governors next year. Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.

“We will continue to sell our breath of fresh air agenda to Lagosians with the promise of a better tomorrow. Lagos needs a breath of fresh air!”

PDP, while saying it could not but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which, it noted had led to the influx of other state chief executives, including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, but expressed worries that Wike would call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times the Lagos governor had invited anyone to Lagos for the commissioning of ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as governor.