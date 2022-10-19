Kwara NSCDC arrest 11 suspects for illegal mining

Eleven suspects; Kaka Azare (56), Muhammed Dan Azumi (30), Abdullahi Adamu (35), Abdullahi Muhammed (30), Suleiman Babayo (20), Muhammed Umar (15), Nasiru Abubakar (18), Adam Muhammed (25), Alh Muhammed (25), Nasir Bello (25), and Ismail Garba (25) have been arrested at Share town, in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The suspects were arrested at about 2:00 am on Monday.

According to the public relations officer of the NSCDC, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspects were arrested with three big trucks fully loaded with raw materials suspected to be Lithium, illegally mined at Patigi.

“The suspects were intercepted by our men at Share in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state, on their way to Ogun state. The command is working hard with other relevant agencies to curtail the activities of illegal miners within the state.

“Apart from the pact between the federal ministry of Mines and steel to help fight this menace, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has also ordered the NSCDC Kwara Command, to safe the state from the illegal Mining activities.

The state commandant, Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, who spoke through the command’s PRO, sent a note of warning to all illegal miners to either follow the due process if they want to do the business or leave the state in their own interest, “because the command will not hesitate to bring any one that engage in illegal mining to book”,

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE