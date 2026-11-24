The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and philanthropist, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, have pledged their support for Nigeria Local Government News (NLGN), a media initiative promoting grassroots development and raising awareness of local government activities across the country.

The endorsements followed separate courtesy visits by an NLGN delegation to the two personalities in Abuja, barely three weeks after the publication was unveiled in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The delegation, led by NLGN chairman and former presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, alongside its Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Tosin Bakare, presented copies of the maiden edition of the magazine to Idris and Danu.

Receiving the delegation, Idris expressed goodwill towards the initiative and pledged his support, describing the engagement as an opportunity to encourage efforts aimed at strengthening public awareness of governance and development.

At a separate meeting, Danu, who is the Sardaunan Dutse and Taffida Babban Daura, commended the magazine’s quality, presentation and production standards.

Speaking on the initiative, Shehu said NLGN was established to address the inadequate attention often given to development projects and achievements in local government communities, despite their importance to national development.

Bakare explained that NLGN’s vision went beyond publishing its flagship magazine, disclosing plans to establish an integrated media platform covering digital journalism, newsletters, audiovisual content, grassroots research, marketing communications, training and strategic partnerships.

He said the broader vision was to strengthen grassroots reporting, document development initiatives and provide greater visibility for the activities and achievements of local governments nationwide.