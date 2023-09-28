The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members across the country to ensure all operations cease starting on October 3, 2023, in compliance with the indefinite strike action called for by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

According to a mobilisation directive to its members nationwide, NUPENG’s National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha and Comrade Afolabi Olawale, respectively, said the federal government’s show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and Nigerians at large is unacceptable.

Therefore, its members must shut down business operations in the sector.

In full, the statement reads: “Consequent upon the joint resolution of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress as the outcome of the joint National Executive Council meeting of the two Labour Federations held on September 25, 2023, we wish to inform all our members in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and alert the general public that the rank and file members of our union are hereby directed to commence full mobilisation and ensure unwavering compliance with the directive of the two labour centres to all affiliate unions to embark on a nationwide industrial action from midnight on October 3, 2023.

“The leadership of NUPENG finds it so disturbing and unfortunate that the federal government of Nigeria and other tiers of government are so insensitive to the excruciating and debilitating socio-economic pains Nigerians are passing through as a result of very harsh and sudden economic policies taken by this administration without any accompanying socio-economic policies to ameliorate and cushion the immediate effects and impacts those difficult and harsh policies are having on the citizenry.

“Further worrisome to us is the apparent lack of regard and respect for the cries and yearnings of organised labour, civil society organisations, and the general public by this administration.

It appears the administration is arrogantly taking the goodwill and tolerance level of the workers and Nigerians in general for granted.

This arrogance is demonstrated clearly and loudly by the ways and manners of meetings with organised labour, and the outcomes of such meetings are being taken with levity and disrespect.

“The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) is aware of the huge impacts a 24-hour industrial action by organised labour can have on businesses and the socio-economic lives of the nation.

Unfortunately, the government’s actions and inactions are inexorably forcing organised labour to take this very hard and painful route of last resort to demand the needful socio-economic policies to ameliorate and cushion the debilitating and dehumanising living conditions of Nigerians generally.

“Beyond any reasonable doubt, the government has demonstrated high insensitivity and a lack of respect and regard for organised labour and the Nigerian masses.

“Therefore, it is in light of the above that NUPENG, as a responsive and responsible affiliate union of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), will fully comply with the resolution of the joint NEC meeting, and we hereby direct the leaders in the four (4) zonal councils of our great union to mobilise all our members in the formal and informal sectors to shut down services effective October 3, 2023.

“All NUPENG members, including the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petrol Stations Workers (PSW), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR), and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution, must comply with this directive from midnight of Tuesday, 3rd October 2023.

“All branches and units of our union are to take note and ensure full compliance by setting up compliance and monitoring teams in all operational locations.”

