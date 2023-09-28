The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, advised the Federal Government to come up with an effective living wage system in the country.

Tajudeen gave the advice in his remarks at the 63rd Independence Anniversary Symposium with the theme, “Actualising the Vision of Renewed Hope for Socio-Economic Development through Effective Leadership.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium was held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The speaker said that the war against corruption would not succeed unless the government addressed the issue of a living wage in the country.

“One thing that I have to emphasise concerning all that has been said is an aspect—an area that previous administrations have not taken seriously.

“And that is the issue of a living wage and the fight against corruption. The discussants have spoken maybe slightly on that issue, and that issue is the issue of coming up with a living wage, which is the foundation of a corrupt-free society.

“If a worker is paid well, he is paid enough to be able to afford his basic needs, it will help to eliminate corruption in a significant way because he doesn’t need to steal before he feeds his family.

“He doesn’t need to steal to be able to pay his rent. He doesn’t have to steal to take his children to school. Today in the Nigerian project, this is what is completely absent, particularly when we look at the socioeconomic realities.”

He said that considering the hyperinflation in the country vis-à-vis the level of a living wage, it would be difficult for workers to work in a transparent and effective manner.

“I don’t see how any Nigerian can be able to work in a transparent and effective manner. So, I am going to call on this administration to please look into this issue.

“Let us, for the very first time, sit down and look at means and ways of coming up with an effective living wage system.





“A wage that each and every Nigerian, irrespective of position, has enough to eat, has enough to pay rent, and has enough to pay for transportation to the office.

“Unless we solve that problem, the issue of the fight against corruption will continue to be just a mirage.”

The speaker gave the assurance that the 10th National Assembly would continue to discharge its constitutional role through partnerships with other arms of government for the benefit of Nigerians.

Tajudeen said the 63rd independence anniversary was an opportunity for the country to reflect on its past mistakes and propose solutions for a better future.

