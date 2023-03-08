By: Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

A Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election Alhaji Ikira Aliyu Bilbis has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him the winner of the Zamfara Central seat.

According to him, there was no over-voting as declared by the returning officer who described the election as inconclusive.

In a press conference held on Wednesday in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the PDP candidate said he carried out independent research which showed that there was no overvoting in the polling units

Ikra Bilbis described the claim by the returning officer, Professor Ahmed Galadima as unfounded, adding that the cancellation of the election’s results at 19 wards and 74 polling units across four Local Government Areas were due to overvoting and terrorist attack not true.

He explained that people have since left the places where the collation officer claimed terrorists launched an attack which resulted in the cancellation of the election’s results in the state.

According to him, he polled 93,120 votes to defeat his closest challenger the senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kabiru Marafa who scored 79,144 votes.

Ikira Bilbis added that he had written to the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, explaining that he won the election and urging the commission to release the results and declare him the winner of the Zamfara Central senatorial election in the state.

