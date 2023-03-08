By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The paramount ruler of Ife Kingdom, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ọjájá II) has stepped out in company of his beautiful wives to celebrate the international women’s day.

The Ooni of Ife who took to his iInstagram page to post pictures of his wives and others on Wednesday said women should be given equal honour, resources they need to achieve their fullest potentials

“Today, on International Women’s Day, our ambition must be to renew our pledge of building a global society in which women are given equal honour and the resources they need to achieve their fullest potentials. Our amazing birthright, cradle, adolescence, and even adulthood are inextricably tied to their aprons.

“Without their sacrifices, hard work, invaluable efforts, our societies would have fractured, household cultures would have been negatively impacted, and communities would have suffered.

“Despite some difficulties and struggles, as well as the gender imbalance that still exists against women in our political landscape, boardrooms, employment, and gender gap in earnings, our national economy’s unprecedented dynamism would not have been possible without their magical powers, competence and resilience spirit. They are the engines and symbols of our economic growth from house to house, community to community, as our lives thrive and flourish because of them.

“We must reminisce on their powerful contributions to our national treasure through the prism of history.

“Legends such as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Alimotu Pelewura, Mama Aduni, Ladi Kwali, Flora Nwapa, Buchi Emecheta, Mabel Segun, Nana Asma’u, and we can see millions of others indelible footprints on our national history We must celebrate the continued outstanding efforts of our women through icons such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Aminu Mohammed, Yemisi Edun, Mariam Olusanya, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and other inspiring women who keep shattering the glass ceiling with their incredible stories.

“We must continue to celebrate every day landmark contributions that our vounq women are making,” he wrote.