By Wale Akinselure

Stakeholders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the Ogbomoso zone of Oyo State will on Thursday hold a rally in Ogbomoso to declare support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

The decision was reached when the SDP stakeholders in the zone met with some stakeholders of the APC at the SDP secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ogbomoso, on Wednesday.

As contained in a communique made available by the secretary of the meeting, Mr Ezekiel Agbomojo, the meeting deliberated on the SDP aligning to ensure victory for the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Among the stakeholders who attended the meeting were Honourable Ibrahim Ajagbe, Honourable Wale Adeleke, Alhaji Wasiu Olukan, Adeyanju Elekunla, Honourable Tunde Oloyede, Honourable Ezekiel Agbomojo, Honourable Yinka Oladele.

Oloyede, who chaired the meeting, particularly enjoined SDP members to participate in the rally.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You voted for a better Nigeria, Tinubu tells Nigerians

“You voted for a better Nigeria,” an elated Bola Tinubu declared an hour after he was declared the President-Elect of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday morning…

PSG star Kylian Mbappe drops hint on possible AC Milan move

PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe told a fan after The Best FIFA Awards on Monday that he would join AC Milan if he moved to Serie A…





ANALYSIS: What the constitution says about a Presidential candidate having 25% vote in 24 States & FCT

Amidst the keenly-contested 2023 presidential election, Nigerians have been asking questions following the constitutional requirement for a candidate to have a quota of 25 percent of the total votes cast in Two-thirds of all the States including the Federal Capital Territory, before being declared as president…

Tinubu wins 3-horse race presidential election

The 2023 presidential election of February 25 have now been officially concluded, with Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging the winner having scored the highest total votes cast in the poll…

Nigerians overpay for internet — Report

SURFSHARK recently released the Global Internet Value Index (IVi), which uncovers countries that are overpaying for their internet connection plan…