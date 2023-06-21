A group under the auspices of Sincere Concern Organization Inc (SCO) has issued a one-month ultimatum to Governor Hope Uzodinma to take immediate steps to fully implement the ‘White Paper’ on the Commission of Inquiry on contracts awards and looting of Imo assets by Sen. Rochas Okorocha-led administration.

At a world press conference on Wednesday in Owerri, the Director General of the Organization, Mrs. Foluke Olabimbe Lemechi said that this became necessary in order to bring Okorocha to justice and recover all stolen property, especially the more than N130 billion being illegally held by him.

The DG represented at the press conference by Nzenwa Destiny Innocent said that the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the administration of his predecessor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha following outcries by Imo people concerning plundering of the state through phoney contract awards and dispossession of both public and private lands belonging to Imo people.

The group regretted that the Commission had not completed their assignments when Sen. Hope Uzodinma succeeded Emeka Ihedioha as Governor adding that inspire of pressures, Governor Uzodinma refused to disband the panel of Inquiry.

The group pointed out that based on the reports and testimonies revealed that Sen. Rochas Okorocha’s administtion raped the state to come by turning the state into a private estate including conversion of public institutions into private use.

They said that the report of the panel and White Paper having indicted Sen. Rochas Okorocha, he and his family should be ordered to return all the looted estates to Imo people.

He said: “we are aware that the Justice Iheka panel on award of contracts specifically ordered Rochas Okorocha should refund far above N130b in physical cash to the state government being the sum he siphoned to his personal coffers through phony contacts”.

The group therefore called on the current administration to immediately start the implementation of the White Paper with the recovery of the multi billion Naira K O Mbadiwe University at Ogboko which Sen. Rochas Okorocha had brazenly appropriated.

They observed that because the government of the day is foot dragging, Okorocha now had the effrontery to spit on the faces of Imo people especially those who have been impoverished by his rapacious tyranny.

He said: “is it that Rochas Okorocha is untouchable or that the arms of law are too short to reach and seize him”.

The group pointed out that if the EFCC is playing hide and seek with him, can’t he be taken to court directly based on the white paper?





