Muslim faithful are groaning over the geometric increase in the price of rams as 2023 Id-el-Kabir draws near. This development might force the worshippers to celebrate the festival on a low key.

A market survey conducted at the popular Bodija, Oranyan, Ojoo and other roadside markets in Ibadan shows the prices of ram depending on the size ranging from N145,000 to N250,000 and above The prices, according to some of the Islamic faithful are not affordable, noting the prevailing economic situation in the Country.

However, the Miyetti Allah blamed the high rise in the prices of rams on the activities of the highly dreaded Boko Harams and the removal of fuel subsidy which resulted in the upward review of the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol from N189 to N500 and above.

The cost of transporting rams from the Northern states to any of the Southern states is alarming.

According to them, “It is a pity that 2023 Id-el-Kabir is coming up this period. Muslim faithful should bear with us. The prices of some rams are still affordable.

“The high rise in the cost of rams is affecting the market. As you can observe, the market is dull. The patronage is low. We are running the business at a loss. Allah bears us witness.”

