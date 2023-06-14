President Bola Tinubu has initiated moves to make cheaper fuel available for Nigerians through Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, disclosed this to correspondents after meeting with President the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the aim is to mitigate the effects of the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum.

Kyari informed that a structural plan was already being emplaced towards its implementation as part of the administration’s palliative measures for Nigerians.

He pointed out that rehabilitation exercise was still ongoing in the nation’s refineries, hoping that it would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the President on Wednesday met with a number of prominent Nigerians including the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, two royal fathers from Niger State including the Emir of Borgu, Muhammed Haliru Dantoro and his counterpart from Kontagora, Mohammed Barau.

Tinubu held separate meetings with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Andulrasheed Bawa and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku.

Also with the president on Wednesday were former Managing Director of the NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…





95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…