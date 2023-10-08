Agwara Local Government Council Chairman who doubles as the ALGON chairman in Niger State, Hon. Iliya Zakari has paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families of victims of the recent boat mishap that claimed no fewer than about eight (8 ) lives in the area.

The Council Chairman was in conjunction with some councillors from the local government councils as well as traditional rulers from the area, just as he expressed sadness over the incessant boats mishap in the area especially the recent one that claimed no fewer than about eight inocent lives.

The ALGON Chairman in the state Hon. Illiyasu Zakari however called on commercial boats Operators and passengers in the Council Areas to always observe safty rules and regulations, while on the waterways.

He maintained that, as a responsible government, his administration in collaboration with the State Government were concerned about safety of lives and properties of Nigerlites across the stare, adding that Agwara local government councils under his watch, will synergies with the nrighboiring Yauri local government council in Kebbi State to come up with modalities that would further ensure the safety and protection of lives of the people in the riverine areas of the local governments, even as the water remainn their major means of transportation and livelyhood.





Iliyasu however directed the Marine Police in the areas to intensify patrol and surveillance and enforce compliance of the safety rules and regulations.

He also disclosed that the local government council under his leadership has made arrangements to construct two giant Commercial engine Boats to support the people in the Council Areas.

The Council Boss however announced a donation of the sum of N1million to families of the victims.

Responding, the District Head of Agwara who is also overseeing the areas,Mallam Hassan Mohammed Zakari expressed appreciation to the Council Chairman for the visit as well as the donation to the bereaved families.

He assured that they will sensitized the people on the need to always use life jackets and ensure that the boat operators avoid over loading.

Earlier, the Council Chairman,Hon.. Iliyasu Zakari in company of the District Heads of Agwara and that of Rofia alongside his counterpart from Yauri LGA of Kebbi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed Gagga had paid a condolence visit on the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi.

The Emir of Yauri Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi who recounted the long standing relationship between Yauri and Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, advised the local governments Chairmen of Agwara and Yauri, to work in synergy to ensure the safety of lives and properties of their citizens.

He noted that the recent boat mishap,was said to have been caused by heavy waves as a result of rainstorms.

A total of 17 passengers were allegedly involved in the ill-fated boat mishap while about 9 persons lost their lives

