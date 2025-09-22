I’ll commence infrastructural development in October — Gov Kefas

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, on Monday said he will commence infrastructural development of the state by October 2025.

Kefas disclosed the decision during an interaction with journalists in Jalingo, noting that a developmental master plan for the state has been completed, as his administration was laying the foundation to build a dignified and safe Taraba.

According to the governor, Taraba State, unlike neighbouring states, the state has lacked a master plan for development for more than 30 years after its creation. He stated that his administration needed a clear direction to build infrastructures that would reflect the priorities of the citizens.

“While my administration was laying the foundation for sustained security and education to build a state that would attract investors from across the world, we have been able to develop a master plan that will direct our infrastructural development drive.

“We are going to commence full infrastructural development by next month, that is, October 2025. I am going to embark on a listening tour of all local government areas this week. These decisions are to guide my infrastructural plans for each of the local government areas.

“My administration’s desire is to build projects that are of the people’s choice. The tour is to listen to the locals and build projects of their preference.

“I have heard the criticism of my government on infrastructure. I wish to inform Tarabans that full infrastructural development will commence next month. Within the last two years, I was laying the foundation to build a safe and sustainable Taraba that would attract economic opportunities for the citizens for years to come.

“Already, we have developed a master plan that will give us a direction on where best to situate the projects, and the full work will commence next month.

“By next month, we will start supplying the Lagos State Government with food, while plans to start building manufacturing and processing industries have been concluded.

“My administration’s free education policy and the strive for sustained security of the citizens are strategies to build a Taraba that will soon be ranked highly on the global stage in both infrastructural development and the economy,” Governor Kefas assured.

