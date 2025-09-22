Again, bandits kill two Police officers in Kogi

Some gunmen believed to be bandits on Sunday killed two Police officers attached to MOPOL 70 in Isanlu community, Kogi state.

According to sources, the officers numbering four were on duty when the bandits ambush them killing two of the officers on the spot while others ran for safety.

The bandits equally striped off the police uniform from the victims and also went way with their weapons.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government Area, Hon. Dr. Joshua Dare Monday, said he received with deep shock and profound grief the sad news of the brutal killing of two gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force, attached to MOPOL 70, who lost their lives on in a deadly ambush by unknown assailants along Ilafin Road, Isanlu.

He noted that this tragic incident is not only an attack on the Nigeria Police Force but also an assault on the peace and security of our land. It represents a calculated attempt by enemies of progress to destabilize our society and instill fear in our people.

While mourning the untimely loss of these brave officers, the Council Chairman acknowledges their selfless sacrifice in safeguarding lives and property within Yagba East and beyond.

He emphasised that their courage and loyalty to the nation will not be forgotten but will remain enshrined in the history of our community.

On behalf of the government and people of Yagba East Local Government, Hon. Dr. Joshua Dare Monday extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Nigeria Police Force, the Kogi State Command, and the wider security community.

He assured them that their grief is shared, and their pain is deeply felt by the people of Yagba East.

The Chairman also calls on relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this heinous act, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

He affirmed that no act of evil can overshadow the determination of government and security operatives to maintain peace and order.

Furthermore, the Council Chairman reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across all communities.

He noted that Yagba East will continue to collaborate with the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, the military, and other sister agencies to ensure the area remains peaceful, safe, and secure.

In his words: “These two officers of MOPOL 70 died in active service; they are martyrs of peace and guardians of justice. We must honor them not just with words but by ensuring their sacrifice is not in vain. The enemies of peace must be defeated, and Yagba East must continue to stand strong in unity and resilience.”

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, strength for their bereaved families, and divine protection for all security personnel serving across Nigeria.

He assured that his administration stands firmly in support of security operatives in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

