Former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying afterwards that he will be the first to criticize the president if he goes back on campaign promises.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, he, however, noted that Tinubu had done well since coming into office and should be encouraged.

Fayose said since elections are over, and it is time to govern, Nigerians need to rally round the president who he said is alert and has a clear direction he wants to take the country.

According to the governor, President Tinubu cannot do it alone.

Even though he and some opposition party leaders such as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, are working with Tinubu, he can never join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as he remains a member of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose said he did not expect Tinubu to fail, noting that if there is any delay, it will not be a deliberate act on the part of the president.

