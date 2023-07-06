The House of Representatives on Thursday directed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency ( FERMA) and the federal Ministry of works and Housing to commence immediate repair and reconstruction of the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe roads which was said to have turned to death trap in the recent time.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ikeagwuonu Imo Ugochinyere representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State.

Hon Ugochinyere in his lead debate said that the failed ‘ portion of the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road in Idemili North/South, Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North/South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States of Nigeria have become the center-stage of criminality, with gunmen taking over the bad portion of the said roads to carry out criminal activities such as stealing, kidnapping, killing of innocent road users among others; ‘

Hon Ugochinyere further explained that the failed portion of Oba-Nnewi-Uga-AkokwaArondizuogu-Okigwe road, had also forced inhabitants of the affected communities (cutting across Anambra and Imo States) to flee from their homes to seek safety and shelter elsewhere;

Hon. Ugochinyere, who is the Deputy chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on Media and Publicity added that now that the rain is here, the already deplorable state of the road had been worsened and inhabitants of the said communities no longer able to go about their daily activities freely, as their lives and properties were now under threat due to the torrential erosions that ensue from the rains;

He also expressed worry that if no serious remedial or reconstruction work is carried out on the road, the lives, businesses and economy of inhabitants of the affected communities would be completely crumbled

Speaker Hon. Tajudeen Abbas however referred the resolution to the yet to be reconstituted House Committee on works.The house also directed the committee on Works when constituted to ensure full scale compliance of the resolution.

