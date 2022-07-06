Ijaw youths commend Dickson for establishing 240 tons of cassava processing plant

Ijaw youths in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) yesterday expressed gratitude to former Governor of Bayelsa State and incumbent Senator representing West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, for establishing a multi-billion Naira Cassava Processing Plant that has 240 tons input and 60 tons output processing capacity per day in the area.

The Ijaw youth leaders drawn from Sagbama, Tarakiri and Ebedebiri, host communities to the important facility, said that the plant which is located at Ebedebiri, Sagbama LGA, is a clear testimony that Senator Dickson is an exemplary leader who is dedicated to strategic issues of development in the area and indeed the state.

The Chairman of the Influential Tarakiri Youth Presidents Forum, Mr Ebimobowei Perekeme, recalled that the Restoration Government led by Senator Henry Seriake Dickson built the world-class modern cassava and starch processing factory from foundation to completion at Ebedebiri Community.

He further hinted that after touring the facility, they discovered that the Cassava processing plant is fully furnished with all necessary modern equipment to function effectively with the aim of solving the challenges of cassava processing by farmers in the rural areas in the state, the entire South-South and beyond.

He said that Dickson also established a modern poultry farm at Ebedebiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, in order to solve the challenge of frozen foods in the rural areas and beyond.

The youth leader said that the former Governor should be commended for his exemplary performance as Governor of Bayelsa State who placed emphasis on the development of the state.

Similarly, the youths of Ebedebiri, the host community for the multi Billion Naira project, under the aegis of Concerned Youths commended Dickson for the effective execution of the project in the community which has the capacity to impact the entire community and the state economically.

The Chairman of the Ebedebiri Youths Forum, Hon. Ebipadei Oyinkuro described the cassava processing Folake as the first one to be established in the whole of the Niger Delta region.

“The project is the first of its kind in the whole Niger Delta region which has the capacity to gainfully employ thousands of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large.

He said that Dickson deserves to be commended for the privilege extended to the community as the host of the critical agricultural facility.

He also commended Governor Douye Diri, for commencing efforts to commission and in order to actualize its expected utilization in the interest of the state and indeed the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Sagbama One Youth Forum, Ayeke Ekio, commended the former governor for siting such a life-changing project in the constituency and Ebedebiri specifically and pledged the support of all to work with the operators to maximize its benefits to all.

