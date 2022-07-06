Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to submit David Ukpo’s Bio-data to AGF for onward transmission to London Court

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately release the bio-data of David Ukpo to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court.

The court issued the order following a request to that effect by the Commission and in response to the request by the detained former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu to defend himself in a London court.

Although, the court had on July 1 issued an order that the four respondents sued by Ekweremadu release details of David Ukpo to him and his detained wife, Beatrice, NIMC did not obey the order.

At Wednesday proceedings, NIMC represented by Mr Muazu Mohammed informed Justice Ekwo that his client could not obey the order of the Court because it was not served with a hearing notice before the order was issued against it.

Mohammed who earlier asked for revocation of the order later amended his motion on notice.

In place of revocation of the order, the Counsel requested that his client be directed to submit information on David Ukpo to the AGF instead of Ekweremadu for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court detaining the Nigerian Senator.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, had applied for the court order to enable them to back their claim that Ukpo whom they took to London, United Kingdom (U.K.), in June, to harvest his kidney for their ailing daughter, was not a minor.

Ekweremadus and his wife were arrested in June in the U.K., with the London Metropolitan Police insisting that Mr Nwanini was 15 years old while the couple maintained that he was 21.

Determined to establish their innocence, the Ekweremadus filed their suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek an order to compel NIMC and other relevant bodies to release Ukpo’s information for the purposes of tendering same before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court where the couple is being tried.

