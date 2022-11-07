IGP orders distribution of additional uniforms, kits, other protective equipment

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and anti-riot protective equipment to endure hitch-fee operations during the polls

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the equipment comprised bullet-proof vests with armored plates, ballistic helmets, long and short-range tear gas for civil disorder management, and stun guns in ensuring that Police Personnel “appear in clean uniforms and are well-suited to discharge policing services professionally before, during and after the 2023 General Elections; and for general safety of all and sundry across the country.”

The statement explained that the distribution was coming on the heels of the recently procured batch of the items to cater for the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force as preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming General Elections, to optimize professionalism and friendly engagements in crowd control, as well as the subduing of any civil unrest; and to maximally adopt modern techniques of curtailing crimes and criminality.

It stated that the IGP assured of his administration’s continuous commitment to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country while providing top-notch election security management for the 2023 general elections.

It added that the Police boss charged officers and men of the Force to exhibit discipline, decency, and respect people’s fundamental rights while discharging their duties.