PANDEF to Buhari, don’t terminate presidential amnesty programme

Apex Niger Delta socio-cultural body, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to the pressure to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for former militants in the region.

The warning is contained in an open letter addressed to the president and signed by National Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Co-Chairman BoT, Obong Victor Attah, National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien and 32 others.

In the letter which was made available to our correspondent late Monday in Warri, Delta State, PANDEF expressed grave concerns over the termination rumour amid another recent report that the Federal Government had rescinded its decision.

“Your Excellency, we write this letter to you, with a profound sense of patriotism and good intent for the country, as elders and Leaders of the Niger Delta region.

“Primarily, to state our very grave concerns over the future of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and, to warn of probable threats to the peace, stability, development of the Niger Delta region, and the economic prosperity of the country.

“We are quite disturbed by recent happenings and media reports, which dominated the public space in the past few weeks, regarding the possible termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), possibly before the end of your administration, and the vile silence of your government on the matter.

“Though our attention was drawn to news reports, within the last 48 hours, that ‘the Federal Government has rescinded the plan to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)’, it is imperative to note that the rumours of the winding up of the programme and the alleged delisting of about 3,000 beneficiaries have already sparked anxiety in the Niger Delta,” it noted.

According to the group, “these ‘underhand’ tactics, marked by secrecy and chicanery, are improper and unthoughtful of the realities in the region.

“They are also, definitely, not in the best interest of the peace and stability of the Niger Delta region, and the friable economic situation of the country.

“It is insidious for Government, at any level, to take critical decisions, capable of impacting negatively on the peace and stability of the society, merely on solipsistic references, without proper situational awareness, and due consideration of the ramifications.”

PANDEF admonished Buhari to be apprised of the circumstances that brought about the PAP in 2009 under late President Umaru Yar’Adua and halt every surreptitious plan to terminate the programme in order not to wake the sleeping dog.

“Consequently, any unguided and hasty termination or alteration of the Programme would be an act of bad fate and a threat to the ‘fragile peace’ in the region,” it warned, adding that “the feedback we are getting is that the youths are angry!”

The group, therefore, among others, made the following urgent requests from the Federal Government to douse the ongoing tension in the region:

“Halt the unilateral delisting of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the immediate reinstatement of youths purportedly delisted.

“Mr. President should, as a matter of necessity, urgently convene a meeting with critical Stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, including the Governors, Elders, and Leaders as well as the ex-Militant leaders, for consultation and input, on a realistic, practicable and acceptable schedule for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and Other Related Issues. Just as President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua did before the commencement of the Amnesty Programme.

“Appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme to end the ‘Interim’ phenomenon that has characterized agencies of the Federal Government with direct bearing on the Niger Delta.”