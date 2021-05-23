IDPs in Bauchi plead for more intervention from FG, NGOs

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge in Bauchi State have asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intensify the distribution of relief materials to the state.

The IDPs allege that the last time they received such intervention was in 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs in Turum village, Bauchi, at the weekend, the Bauchi State Chairman of Internally Displaced Persons, Musa Shehu, said that they have made several entreaties to NEMA but not of them have yielded positive results.

He then urged the state government to as a matter of urgency intervene in ensuring that relief items from NEMA reach the IDPs in the state.

According to him, 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Bauchi State are lamenting the lack of social amenities.

The IDPs chairman also said that the only intervention they are now receiving comes from the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The chairman further said that many of the IDPs in the state came from the neighbouring states of Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Katsina and Kaduna as a result of activities of insurgents ravaging the North-East and other parts of the Northern states, adding that they have been residing peacefully in the state since 2014.

“We are pleading with the federal and state government to look into our plights by providing us with food items, social amenities, sources of livelihoods for our people as well as lands so that we can build our own houses because many of us are living in households of host communities in the state.”

Musa Shehu added that “the only intervention we got from NEMA was in 2017 and since then, we have not received any support from the agency despite all efforts to contact the authorities concerned.”

Also speaking, the IDP Chairman, Misau Local government, Idris Baba, called on Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, to provide IDPs in the state with plots of land so that they can build their personal houses instead of living with residents of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.