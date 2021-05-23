Again, herdsmen kill five in Taraba eight hours after peace meeting

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo 
Five persons were on Sunday reportedly killed by herdsmen at Ukoo Abaa village, near Kufai Amadu in Takum Local Government Area.

This is coming barely eight hours after leaders of Tiv and Fulani agreed to work for peace and end the renewed killings amongst herders and farmers.

Mr Paul Yade told Tribune Online on the phone that five persons were macheted to death at Ukoo Abaa village near the Taraba/ Benue border.

“My uncle’s wife was attacked and robbed of all the money on her while her daughter who tried to protest was cut severally with cutlass and she is receiving treatment at MDG hospital in Amadu.

“The attackers in their numbers killed five persons and proceeded to the neighbouring Benue State,” Yade narrated. 

Tribune Online gathered that stakeholders of Tiv and Fulani had on Saturday signed an agreement in Jalingo to end the killings and pave way for the displaced people to return to their homes.

In a communiqué signed by Alhaji Adamu Abacha (Sarkin Fulani Bali) and Zaki David Gbaa, Ter Bali II and Chairman, Taraba State Tiv Traditional Council, the groups condemned the attacks and called for a ceasefire.

The groups also resolved to come together, forgive one another and live in peace as brothers and sisters.

 

