Latest News
By Ademola Adegbite - Abuja
FCTA moves to resolve multiple taxation

The Director, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Department of reform coordination and service improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, on Sunday, said the administration had begun moves to end multiple taxations in Abuja and ensure a smooth business environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.

Ahmadu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, said a high-profile meeting between the FCTA and major stakeholders to resolve all the lingering tax collection problems in the territory would be held on Monday in the nation’s capital.

According to her, the administration’s commitment to resolving, once and for all, all identified bottlenecks around tax collection in the FCT remained unwavering, hence it has dedicated a day for the major stakeholders to engage in extensive deliberation and brainstorming on the issues.

She said the meeting would iron out all contentious issues, restore trust and confidence in the taxation process, which would, among other things, boost Internally generated revenue (IGR) and improve service delivery in the territory.

Personalities expected to at the include, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, his State counterpart, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade.

Dr Ahmadu further said Chairmen, Senate and House committees on FCT, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Honorable Abdullahi Garba, respectively as well as Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Muhammad Nami and Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), Dr D. I. Arabi, among several others are also expected to grace the occasion.

