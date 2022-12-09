 ICPC releases D’banj on self-recognition

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released popular musician Daniel Oladapo better known as D’banj days after he was arrested.

Announcing the development today, the music star’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, took to Facebook to share some pictures of the musician shortly after his release.

He claimed that Dbanj is clean after he was arrested and interrogated by the crime commission.

He wrote, “D’banj released on self-recognizance after ICPC could not find anything incriminating on him. He is clean.

Recall that Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported how the music star was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences commission (ICPC) over the alleged fraudulent diversion of millions of N-Power funds in collaboration with some government officials

