Midnight attacks: Inuwa visits, sympathises with victims of recent attacks

Following a Thursday midnight attack on two communities of Amtawalam and Pobaure villages of Kalmai District in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State which claimed 3 lives while others were variously injured, the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, led a strong government delegation to sympathize with the communities over the attacks.

The Governor was conducted round the scenes of the incident to see for himself the level of destruction and sympathised with the affected families, describing the incident as unfortunate and dastardly.

He maintained that his government will never shy away from its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people, which he emphasized is the primary function of any government.

The Governor said “security of lives and property of the citizenry always tops our government’s priorities. Government is established to serve two purposes: protection of lives and properties of the people and bringing about development. This is what our government stands for”.

Governor Inuwa ordered immediate establishment of a Police station in the area to nib security challenges in the bud.

“In addition, we are also looking at possibility of establishing a mobile police base to increase the presence of security operatives in the region”, he noted.

The governor, however noted that insecurity is a national challenge bedevilling almost every part of the country, calling on the people to intensify efforts towards participating in community policing to complement the efforts of security operatives.

“What is happening today in North West where cattle rustling, banditry and kidnappings become rampant will not be allowed in Gombe State. People should be vigilant of new faces in their neighborhood and report any suspicious persons or movement to relevant authorities.”

He charged the communities to continue to live in peace, harmony and embrace one another, and preach same while avoiding taking laws into their hands, assuring that his government will continue to do its best in that direction.

Earlier speaking, the chairperson of Billiri Local Government Council, Mrs Margaret Bitrus extolled Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s show of concern over the unfortunate incident which claimed lives and destroyed food items and other valuable properties.

“The attack was carried out at night where the suspected gunmen killed 3 people and burnt scores of houses and food stuffs”, she clarified.

Shading more light on the relief materials procured by the government to cushion the effects of the attack, the Executive Secretary of Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi, said the state government through his agency has procured food and non-food items to provide succour cushion to the victims.

He said the items provided include: 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans, 200 bags of maize, 8 Cartons of vegetable oil, 180 pieces of blankets, 189 pieces of mats, 10 cartons of soap, 126 mattresses, 200, treated mosquito nets and some essential drugs.

In addition, governor Inuwa also dolled out one million Naira financial support to the victims towards reducing the effects of the unfortunate incident.





In his votes of thanks, the District Head of Kalmai, Amadu Zubairu, appreciated the governor for identifying with the communities, saying that “it is the first time an executive governor of Gombe State is visiting the community to identify with them over any good or unfortunate incidences”.

He said, “suspected cattle rustlers had launched series of attacks on the villages around the community in November rustling cattles and killing two innocent people”.

He said, with the visit and actions taken by the government, those who fled the area and took shelter in neighboring communities will have confidence to come back and continue with their normal life.

At the Mai Tangle palace in Billiri, Governor Inuwa Yahaya instructed the Monarch to summon All traditional leaders in his chiefdom, Hunters, vigilante groups and heads of Fulani settlements (Ardo) to chart way forward against the recurring mayhem.

“All the Security heads you see here are just here in the State to support us for a while but will leave back to their respective states someday leaving us to our fate therefore nobody will protect our communities but ourselves, as such I am suggesting the inclusion of responsible Youths in this endeavor”, he stressed.

The State Police Command through the Commissioner, Oqua Etim had earlier confirmed the attack but assured that the situation had been put under control while manhunt for the assailants has begun.