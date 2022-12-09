Buratai happy after being flown by his pilot son

Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has expressed excitement after his son, Tukur Buratai Jnr, flew him on an Arik Air flight from Sokoto to Abuja on Thursday.

The proud father took to his verified Facebook account on account on Friday to share the event.

According to him, the combination of his pilot son, Tukur Buratai Jnt and his co-pilot, Captain Ahmed Musa, is a perfect one, adding that the day was a memorable one.

He wrote, “A great day 8 December 2022 flown by my son Tukur Buratai Jnr on Arik Air from Sokoto to Abuja. Felt very proud. A perfect combination with his Captain Ahmed Musa. Very courteous Cabin Crew. God bless you all.”

Tukur Buratai, a retired Nigerian army lieutenant general was in July 2015 appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the 24th Chief of Army Staff, a position he held until January 26, 2021.

