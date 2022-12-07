Nigerian pop star, D’banj arrested by ICPC

Popular Nigerian pop star, Oladapo Oyebanji popularly known as D’banj has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the alleged fraudulent diversion of millions of N-Power funds in collaboration with some government officials.

It was gathered that the music star was currently detained at the ICPC Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and denied administrative bail.

Information gathered revealed that the singer may be charged to court this week as the anti-graft body is said to be ‘pushing hard” to get to the root of D’banj’s involvement in the alleged fraud.

A source within the anti-graft agency disclosed that D’banj was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives forced him to surrender after threats that he’d be arrested anywhere in the world if he failed to show up.

D’Banj it was learned had been invited three times for questioning but the singer was said to have refused to show up.

D’banj was said to have colluded with some government officials to infuse ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme.

With this, the stipend paid to those ghost beneficiaries is directly paid to bank accounts linked to the singer.

Efforts to speak with D’banj’s manager, Obasijuade proved abortive as he would not pick up his calls and didn’t respond to his text message.

Tribune Online gathered his manager was believed not to be with D’banj when he was picked up but he flew to Abuja to meet his principal as they try to get him out of his ICPC cell.

