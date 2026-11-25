• Born 18 November, 1951.

• He is a Nigerian Lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

• He is a native of Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

• He attended Amoye Grammar School in Ikere-Ekiti, but obtained the West Africa School Certificate at Ilesa Grammar School before he proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Law.

• He was called to the Bar in July 1976 after he graduated from the Nigerian Law School and subsequently attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in July 1991, the same year in which he was appointed as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State and served in that capacity for two years. In 2002, he was elected as President of the Nigerian Bar Association. In January 2007, he became a Life Bencher, appointed by the Nigerian Body of Benchers. He was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Ibadan between 2004 and 2006.

• He is the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos.