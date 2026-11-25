The growing use of foreign Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots by healthcare professionals in Nigeria can expose patients’ sensitive medical information to third-party technology companies.

The General Manager of Hyperspace Technologies, Ms Chidera Anyanebechi, gave the warning in an interview with the Newsmen, in Lagos, recently.

Anyanebechi said that the growing adoption of AI tools by healthcare professionals had necessitated the establishment of stronger governance and data protection measures, to regulate how patient’s information was collected, processed and used.

She said that majority of healthcare professionals currently use conversational AI chatbots.

According to her, exposing patients’ medical information to foreign AI platforms can allow third-party companies to use the data for training their own AI models without patients’ knowledge or appropriate authorisation.

She said that patients who provided medical information to doctors during consultations do not necessarily consent to its use for AI training or clinical research.

The technology expert insisted that this could create risks of identity exposure, impersonation and unauthorised secondary use of sensitive medical information.

She advocated for the adoption of locally-hosted AI systems that allowed hospitals and healthcare professionals process patients’ information within controlled environments, rather than relying on foreign cloud-based platforms.

Anyanebechi explained that locally deployed AI systems could help healthcare institutions retain greater control over medical information and reduce the risk of exposure of sensitive data to third parties.

She said that organisations could deploy AI platforms within their environments, to ensure that information processed through such systems do not leave their infrastructure.

Anyanebechi called for the development and training of AI models using Nigerian medical data, to ensure that their outputs reflected the country’s peculiar health conditions and healthcare realities.

She argued that general-purpose AI chatbots not specifically trained for Nigeria’s healthcare environment might provide recommendations that do not adequately address the country’s disease patterns and clinical circumstances.