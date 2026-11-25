By: Bashir Adefaka

THE Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, returned to Sokoto from Benin as his plane took him and his entourage, including his two sons, Amir and Wali, and the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci, from the Oba Akenzua II Airport, Benin City, to the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, on Sunday, November 22, 2026. He was in Benin City for the 10th coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, whose grand finale, which splashed glitters all over the empire, held in the “gigantic and magnificent” Festival Hall built under six months, recently, by the Oba. The Oba’s Festival Hall, is however different from that inside the Government House Benin. Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Co-President of World’s Religions for Peace, headquartered in New York, was a guest of the state and the Benin Kingdom royalty. Thus, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was personally on ground to officially welcome him to the all-important grand finale of the weeklong event, which started that Sunday with some displays of tradition in the palace before moving to the venue. It will be on record that Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, commissioned the Oba of Benin’s Festival Hall at a brief event that took place for the grand finale activities to follow in earnest, inside of it.

The presence of the Sultan was visibly appreciated, more profoundly, by the Oba of Benin, a former Nigerian Ambassador, the governor and the entire dignitaries, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was ably represented, to the Governors of Delta, Enugu and other states, who were represented by either their deputy governors or commissioners, the Minister of Art, Culture and Tourism, Hannatu Musa Musawa, among several others. The Sultan had arrived at Benin Kingdom on Friday November 20, 2026 after taking off from the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan, following a weeklong South West visit that culminated in the courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, who later accompanied the Sultan to the Bodija Muslim Community Central Mosque, where they were led in Jumat service by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Hakeem Ibrahim. Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), had arrived Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, starting off his activities in the South West state immediately upon arrival with the attendance of the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) as Special Guest of Honour.

His deputy in charge of Southern Nigeria at the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, FCA, was to hand over the leadership of MUSWEN to his natural successor, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, FCA, same day, and the Sultan witnessed the milestone that came up when Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike and former Trade Bank chief, Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, emerged Deputy President I and Deputy President II of MUSWEN, respectively. The Sultan then proceeded with his purposeful activities with the performance of his duty as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, which he jokingly describes as “UI and others”, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. He went the following day, Wednesday, November 18, to attend the official commissioning of the Alhaji Azeez Adedokun Olowolagba Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, built by Alhaji Mudasiru Adedokun Olowolagba and donated to the College of Nursing Sciences, Muslim Medical Foundation Saki, in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State. At Saki, the Sultan was received in the palace by his royal host, the Okere of Saki, His Imperial Majesty Oba Khalid Olabisi Oyeniyi, who then accompanied him to venue of the event, where he was the Chairman of the Day. He commissioned the ICT Centre to the glory of Almighty Allah, creatures to the Okere’s Palace and departed Saki shortly after.

On his way out of the ancient community, whose king, the Okere, has his reigns extending to parts of the Republic of Benin, the Sultan made an unscheduled visit to the 244 Recce Battalion, Saki, where, according to him, he had served as Army Captain some 45 years ago. To him, the visit to Saki and the barracks was more like a homecoming, as it reminded him of his old days playing roles in the military from that axis. The Sultan arrived Iseyin where, on Thursday, November 19, he used one stone to kill two birds, paying a courtesy visit to the Aseyin of Iseyin, His Royal Majesty Oba Sefiu Olawale Adeyemi III (Ajirotutu I), and attending a modest award ceremony held by the Oba Adeyemi-led Iseyin Kingdom in honour of its illustrious son, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN) for his almost countless contributions to human capital development, education and the entire Oke Ogun communities.

He returned to Ibadan the same day and rounded off his South-West visit with a visit to the Olubadan and attended Jumat service before departing the region for his South-South destination on Friday, November 20, 2026. He was accompanied by the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci; former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Kogunan Sokoto, Dr. Danladi Bako, among others. His media team was also represented on the Sultan’s entourage from Ibadan to Benin City.

•Adefaka writes in from Sokoto