The Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University ( IBBU) Lapai is to graduate a total of 6,154 students in her 4th combined convocation ceremony slated for Saturday 20th May 2023 at Lapai, in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abu Kashim Adamu stated this in a pre-convocation press briefing held at the University liaison office on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital.

He revealed that a total of 5, 719 undergraduate students are to receive their first degrees, while a total of 435 postgraduate students will be awarded higher degrees during the convocation ceremony.

According to him, a total of 37 students made the first class with two female students, Aisha Ahmed Ketso of the Sociology department and Ogbuike Joy of the Economics department emerging as the best-graduating students of the 2019- 2020 and 2020- 2021 academic years respectively.

Giving a further breakdown, the Vice Chancellor said a total of 954 students made the second class upper division, 3, 283 made the second class lower division, over 1, 320 3rd class degree while 17 students are graduating with just a pass.

Similarly, a total of 435 post Graduates students are to be awarded higher degrees with two Doctor of Philosophy degrees, Masters degree 179, a Professional Master 204 and 50 post Graduates diploma students.

Meanwhile, four prominent Nigerians led by the Father of the Governor of Niger State, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd), Chairman of mainstream energy solution and outgoing Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong are to be awarded honorary doctorate degree causa.

Others include two prominent Minna-born billionaires, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, chairman of Aliyu Foundation and a state-born Chairman of BUA group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamed Isiyaku Rabiu.

